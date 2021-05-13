National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 29,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,245. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.29 and a twelve month high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

