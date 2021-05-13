National Bank Financial Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

BYDGF traded down $9.30 on Thursday, reaching $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

