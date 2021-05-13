National Bank Financial Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

TSE:BDT traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.67. 239,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,217. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

