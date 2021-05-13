National Bank Financial Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMMCF. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

