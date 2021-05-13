National Bank Financial Weighs in on Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.69 million during the quarter.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.