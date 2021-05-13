National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NA. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$90.35 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$50.03 and a 1 year high of C$91.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.35. The company has a market cap of C$30.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.