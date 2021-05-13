National Bankshares Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

