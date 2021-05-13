National Bankshares Increases Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$14.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.76. The firm has a market cap of C$349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.