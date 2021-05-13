National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NFG opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

