National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

