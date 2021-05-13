National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.05, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.