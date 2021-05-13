National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.
NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.05, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
