Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Santander upgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

