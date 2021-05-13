Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.