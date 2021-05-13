Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,961. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

