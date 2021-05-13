Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $15.74. Natuzzi shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 17,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

