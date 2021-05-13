NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to Hold at Investec

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBSPF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RBSPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

