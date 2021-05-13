Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $9,399,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

