Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,953,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Twitter by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

