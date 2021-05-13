Needham & Company LLC Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $87.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

LITE traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 90,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

