Needham & Company LLC Trims SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Target Price to $22.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

SVMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 43,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. SVMK has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,029. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 37.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

