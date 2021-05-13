NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,785. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

