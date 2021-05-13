NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.83 million.
Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,785. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
