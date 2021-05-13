Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

Neonode stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,791. Neonode has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

