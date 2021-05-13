Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $9.65. Net Element shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 100,022 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Net Element by 132.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Net Element by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

