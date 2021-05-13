NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 52.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.63 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.77 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

