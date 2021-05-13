NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,554. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.