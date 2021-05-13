Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 229.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

