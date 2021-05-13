New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were up 8.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.20. Approximately 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 528,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Specifically, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

