New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. New Hope has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
New Hope Company Profile
