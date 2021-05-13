New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 851,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,279,729 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.