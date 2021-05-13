New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.83)-(0.80) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $709-711 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.87 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NEWR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 1,518,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,576. New Relic has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.