New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.45 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.06.

NYSE NEWR traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

