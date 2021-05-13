New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $333.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.54 million and the lowest is $321.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.21 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,251,000 after buying an additional 468,356 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

