Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

