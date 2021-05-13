Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002927 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $230.19 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,343 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,695 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

