NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Purchases $250,079.04 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 95,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,523. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,928 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.