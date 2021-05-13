Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 856 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,500. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.