Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 991% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,472 shares of company stock valued at $20,697,305 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.