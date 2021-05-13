Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $622.60

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.60 ($8.13) and traded as high as GBX 912 ($11.92). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 103,973 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of £836.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 789.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.50. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L)’s payout ratio is presently -127.27%.

In other news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

