NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 42.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 34.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

