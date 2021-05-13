NextDAO (NAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $563,583.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $563,583.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00686378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,983,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 1,943,322,209 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.