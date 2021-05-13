NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.60. 102,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,061. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

