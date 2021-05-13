NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $648.63 or 0.01296679 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $40,562.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.