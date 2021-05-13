NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

NGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,324. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $288.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

