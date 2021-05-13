NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.85.
NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $288.73.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
