NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.