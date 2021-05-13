NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NICE traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 366,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,637. NICE has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

