Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 131,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,301. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

