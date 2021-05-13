NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $11.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the lowest is $10.92 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

