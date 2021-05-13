NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

