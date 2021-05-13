NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,024. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

