Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,293 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.